Thailand plans package to drive domestic tourism as virus hits global travel

Thailand plans package to drive domestic tourism as virus hits global travelReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:34 IST
Thailand plans a stimulus package to boost domestic travel to support the economy as the coronavirus pandemic cuts foreign visitor numbers, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.
The ministry will discuss the package with the Tourism Authority of Thailand later this week, Lavaron Sangsnit, head of the Fiscal Policy Office, told reporters.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thailand