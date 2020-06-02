Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan allows saliva-based tests to boost coronavirus detection

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:38 IST
Japan allows saliva-based tests to boost coronavirus detection
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's government said on Tuesday it has approved saliva-based tests for the new coronavirus, offering a safer, simpler way to diagnose infection than nasal swabs as it looks to boost its testing rates.

Currently, nasal swabs are the main source for tests in Japan, but these can expose medical workers to coughs and sneezes at the time of collection, making it necessary for them to wear full protective gear. The saliva-based tests are able to be given to those who have had symptoms for up to nine days, Japan's health ministry said. It wasn't immediately clear how much the change would boost overall testing capacity.

"This will vastly reduce burdens on patients as well as burdens that come with infection-prevention steps on the part of sample-collecting institutions," Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters, outlining the change. Japan falls well behind other industrialized nations in terms of its number of coronavirus tests. Critics say the low rate of testing has made it difficult to trace the virus, which has led to a series of in-hospital infection clusters.

As of May 20, Japan conducted 3.4 PCR tests per 1,000 people, far below Italy's 52.5 and 39 in the United States, according to Oxford University data. South Korea has carried out tests on 15 people per 1,000 people. Japan, which lifted its state of emergency last week, has escaped an explosive outbreak, with nearly 17,000 infections and 898 deaths so far, according to NHK public broadcaster. But the epidemic has tipped the world's third-biggest economy into recession and sent Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's popularity to multi-year lows.

The health ministry said about two dozen different test kits, including one from Takara Bio Inc, have been approved for saliva-based PCR tests. Shares in Takara Bio jumped 4% on Tuesday, outperforming a 1.19% rise in the Nikkei average. More than 30 new coronavirus infections were reported in Tokyo on Tuesday, NHK said, marking the first time the number of daily cases has topped 30 in 19 days.

Musashino Central Hospital in western Tokyo said 12 patients and three hospital workers had been confirmed with the virus, taking the total number of cases at the hospital to 31, forming the latest infection cluster.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong democracy group files complaint to UN over alleged abuse

A Hong Kong pro-democracy group said on Tuesday it had filed a complaint with the United Nations over what it described as abuse of anti-government protesters held in custody in the Chinese-ruled city. The prominent democracy group Demosist...

F1 season will start with 2 races at the Austrian GP

The Formula One season will start with back-to-back races at the Austrian Grand Prix in July. Governing body FIA said in a statement Tuesday that the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will host races on July 5 and 12. The next race on the schedule...

Taiki Waititi felicitated in Queen's birthday honour for 'services to film'

Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2020 Queens Birthday honours list. The writer-filmmaker recently became the first artiste of indigenous heritage to win an Academy Award.Wa...

FOREX-Dollar loses safe-haven shine, sends euro to 11-week high

The euro reached an 11-week high on Tuesday as the dollar lost ground, with investors maintaining their hopes for a global economic recovery.The optimism persisted within markets despite growing concern over U.S.-China tensions and mass pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020