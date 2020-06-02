Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS administration issues show-cause notice to senior doctor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:28 IST
AIIMS administration issues show-cause notice to senior doctor

The AIIMS administration has issued a show-cause notice to a senior resident doctor, who took to Twitter to claim that statistics provided by the Union Health Ministry and the ICMR about N95 masks were a “lie”.   "The N-95 stats claimed by MoHFW_INDIA and ICMRDELHI is a lie. There are major quality and standardisation issue with India made N95?. If you are a journo looking for leads or know one DM me or RT this," read a tweet posted by senior resident doctor Dr Srinivas Rajkumar T on May 25. In the show-cause notice, the AIIMS administration said, "Dr Srinivas has provided no details to support his claim. Apart from being a senior resident at AIIMS, he is also the Secretary of the RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi. By virtue of holding these important positions, his words have the ability to influence the public and healthcare workers around the country" "At a time when the nation is fighting against a pandemic, unsubstantiated statements such as these can damage the morale of the frontline healthcare workers, leading them to doubt the protection available to them," the notice stated.

"Dr Srinivas has provided no evidence to support his claims, and despite access to institutional mechanisms for grievance redressal, has chosen to voice his claim on a public platform and sought media visibility to malign institutions," the show cause notice read. He has been asked why action should not be taken against him for breach of Central Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules by 5 pm, June 3.

Dr Srinivas was expelled last week from the post of general secretary of the institute's RDA after he issued a statement in the media, which the doctor's body said was "false". The show-cause notice was issued in connection with the tweet posted by Dr Srinivas on May 25 and has no connection with his expulsion from the AIIMS RDA, official sources said. PTI PLB  DV DV

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

German minister hopes "legitimate" U.S. protests will have an impact

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas described as understandable and legitimate protests spreading across the United States following the death of a black man in police custody, adding that authorities there must act to support press freedom....

Violence against journalists covering George Floyd protests in US cities increase

Dozens of journalists covering the protests in US cities over the death of African American man George Floyd have claimed that they have been beaten, chased and even shot at. There have been at least 100 reports of violence against journali...

Uber resumes airport transportation service in Chennai

Chennai, Jun 2 PTI Ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday said it has resumed services in the city enabling riders reach airport following the resumption of domestic air service in the country. Riders would be able to access UberGo, Premier and...

Following are foreign top stories at 1700 hrs

FGN24 US-PROTESTS-3RD TRUMP Trump threatens to use military to quell violent protests over African-Americans custodial death Washington President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if the states fail to take necessary acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020