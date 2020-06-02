Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senegal postpones school restart after teachers test positive for coronavirus

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:41 IST
Senegal postpones school restart after teachers test positive for coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Senegal has postponed the restart of schools until further notice after several teachers tested positive for the new coronavirus, the education ministry said late on Monday.

The government announced on May 20 that schools would gradually resume on Tuesday, June 2, after weeks of shutdown due to the pandemic. Senegal has recorded 3,739 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak, with 43 deaths. An education ministry statement said teachers tested positive for coronavirus in Ziguinchor, in the Casamance area, south of the country. It did not say how many teachers tested positive, nor in how many schools.

It said Senegal's President Macky Sall decided to "postpone the restart of classes until a later date, in order to avoid any risk of the virus spreading in schools." The government began ferrying teachers in chartered busses from the capital Dakar to schools in the other regions last week in preparation for schools to reopen. The ministry said in a separate statement that the bussing has been suspended until further notice.

Senegal was the latest country in the West and Central Africa region to plan restarting schools despite a continuing rise in coronavirus cases. Cameroon, which has recorded 6,397 coronavirus cases and nearly 200 deaths, resumed classes with the government saying it had put in place health safety measures including regular hand-washing, temperature checks, and compulsory wearing of masks.

Schools also resumed in the world's top cocoa grower Ivory Coast last week, and in neighboring Burkina Faso on Monday. In Ghana, President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a speech on Sunday that schools and universities will reopen on June 15 to allow final-year junior high, senior high and university students to prepare for exams.

Ghana has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the region in 8,070 cases and 36 deaths.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

German minister hopes "legitimate" U.S. protests will have an impact

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas described as understandable and legitimate protests spreading across the United States following the death of a black man in police custody, adding that authorities there must act to support press freedom....

Violence against journalists covering George Floyd protests in US cities increase

Dozens of journalists covering the protests in US cities over the death of African American man George Floyd have claimed that they have been beaten, chased and even shot at. There have been at least 100 reports of violence against journali...

Uber resumes airport transportation service in Chennai

Chennai, Jun 2 PTI Ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday said it has resumed services in the city enabling riders reach airport following the resumption of domestic air service in the country. Riders would be able to access UberGo, Premier and...

Following are foreign top stories at 1700 hrs

FGN24 US-PROTESTS-3RD TRUMP Trump threatens to use military to quell violent protests over African-Americans custodial death Washington President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if the states fail to take necessary acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020