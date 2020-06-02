Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. small business program handed out virus aid to many borrowers twice

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:30 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. small business program handed out virus aid to many borrowers twice
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

A technical snafu in a U.S. government system caused many small businesses to receive loans twice or more under a federal aid program to help businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly a dozen people with knowledge of the matter said.

The money mistakenly handed out could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars that the government and lenders - which made the loans - have been trying to identify and recover in recent weeks, one of the people briefed on the matter said. The technical issue and scale of the resulting duplicate deposits made under the Small Business Administration's $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) have not been previously reported. They are the latest issue to emerge with the massive program, which was designed to keep businesses hurt by the novel coronavirus afloat and their workers employed.

The error was caused by a blind spot in the SBA's loan processing system which failed to see when some borrowers submitted applications multiple times typically with several different lenders, three of the sources said. Information provided by the sources, which include industry executives and borrowers, as well as Reddit posts, suggest at least 1,020 duplicate deposits were issued. While that is a tiny fraction of funds disbursed under the huge program, it could amount to roughly $116 million dollars based on average loan sizes.

A spokesman for the SBA declined to comment, while a spokesman for the Treasury, which jointly administers the program, did not respond to a request for comment. Launched in April, the PPP allows small businesses hurt by the pandemic to apply with a bank for a forgivable government-backed loan. The SBA has approved roughly 4.48 million loans averaging $114,000 in size for a total of $510 billion as of May 30.

Under the program, lenders issue the loan and are later reimbursed by the SBA. The government has said it will only guarantee one loan per borrower, which means lenders, rather than the taxpayer, are likely to be on the hook for the error. Wells Fargo & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Kabbage Inc, Square Inc and BlueVine are among companies that have deposited duplicate loans, according to the sources and Reddit posts.

"The SBA inadvertently issued duplicate loan approvals to some small businesses. It is our impression that the majority of these borrowers are...honest small business owners who had applied for a PPP loan through multiple lenders," a spokeswoman for BlueVine said in an email, adding "multiple" lenders were affected. A spokeswoman for JPMorgan Chase said the bank was aware of a "handful" of duplicate deposits and had referred those customers to the SBA. A spokeswoman for Square confirmed it was working with the SBA and borrowers to resolve the issue.

Spokesmen for Wells Fargo and Bank of America declined to comment. A spokesman for Kabbage did respond to requests for comment. "We have seen a small number of duplicate applications funded through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, despite the administration's guidance that applicants not apply more than once for a loan," said a spokesman for PayPal, which partnered with a bank to fund the loans. He added PayPal was working with the SBA and borrowers to resolve the issue.

CASH SCRAMBLE The PPP was launched hurriedly on April 3 as the government rushed to get cash to millions of desperate borrowers. From the outset, the unprecedented first-come-first-served program struggled with technology and paperwork problems that led some businesses to miss out while some affluent firms got funds.

In the scramble for cash, many businesses applied with multiple lenders. Industry sources estimated that roughly 15-20% of the applications received by the biggest banks were duplicates. Most of those were spotted and withdrawn, but a fraction appeared to slip through if a borrower's Social Security Number and tax identification code were mixed up in the system, one of the people said. Another source briefed on the issue said the SBA estimated that the universe of duplicate approvals amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars if not more.

"The SBA has asked lenders to review duplicate loans based on a list they provided and work with any other lenders that may have extended funds to get one of the parties to cancel," the BlueVine spokeswoman said. The SBA has said in the past that it doesn't collect disbursal data from lenders, so the agency may not know the total amount of duplicate deposits. And lenders may not know if they have issued a duplicate deposit unless the borrower tells them, three of the people said.

"How is it that I was successful at getting money from two different banks?" asked one California-based business owner who said she received two deposits, one of which was processed by Wells Fargo. She told Reuters that she returned the other loan. Businesses that refuse to return loans could be referred to the Department of Justice, which is probing suspected PPP fraud.

Some borrowers said they weren't clear on how to fix the issue. One Reddit user who last month said they received duplicate deposits from JPMorgan Chase and PayPal said they had a "deep fear" that if they reported the problem they may be left "with no PPP at all."

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

England to play three Tests against Windies from July 8

England will be playing three-match Test series against West Indies behind closed doors beginning July 8, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB confirmed on Tuesday. The matches will be held at Hampshires Ageas Bowl and Lancashires Emirat...

Outdoor seating only: Parisian cafes eke out space along sidewalks

The Cafe de Flore in Paris, once a favourite drinking hole of Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre, spread its tables along the pavement, in front of the neighbouring book store, and reopened on Tuesday for the first time in 11 weeks. Lo...

Prohibitory orders to be imposed in Puri ahead of 'Snan Purnima' on June 5

Prohibitory orders will be imposed in parts of Puri ahead of Lord Jagannaths annual Snan Purima festival on June 5 to prevent congregation of devotees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration said on Tuesday. After a me...

West Bengal govt to set up 15 more hospitals for COVID-19 patients

Amid the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases following the return of migrant workers, the West Bengal government has decided to set up 15 more dedicated hospitals for coronavirus patients, a senior official said on Tuesday. A directive in this reg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020