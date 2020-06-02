Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:35 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll neared 50,000 on Tuesday, confirming its place as one of the worst hit countries in the world just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to ease the stringent virus lockdown.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 6.31 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus globally and 375,439 have died, a Reuters tally showed by 1247 GMT on Tuesday.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* For Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. EUROPE

* Britain's statistics regulator chided the government on Tuesday for publishing data on coronavirus tests that it said were "far from complete and comprehensible". * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government faced widespread mockery on Tuesday over coronavirus rules which were cast by some media as a "sex ban".

* Slovakia will undo more coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday, including opening indoor sports centres and pools, as the country with one of the world's lowest death rates from the outbreak moves ahead with reopening. * Russia will start giving patients its first drug approved to treat COVID-19 next week, its state financial backer told Reuters.

* Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. * World Health Organization experts and a range of other scientists said on Monday there was no evidence to support an assertion by a high-profile Italian doctor that the coronavirus has been losing potency.

AMERICAS * Brazil's government has launched a new emergency credit line of 20 billion reais ($3.73 billion) to help small and mid-sized companies deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic.

* Eli Lilly and Co said first set of patients have been dosed in an early-stage trial to test its potential COVID-19 treatment, in the world's first study of an antibody treatment against the disease. * Colombia issued new measures to control the spread in three of its most affected cities, including capital Bogota, as the rest of the country prepares for quarantine rules to start lifting.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China will fully implement its commitment to nationally determined contributions on climate change under the Paris climate agreement despite the coronavirus outbreak, the country's environment ministry said on Tuesday.

* India's government said on Tuesday it has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use in treating COVID-19 patients. * Japan's government said on Tuesday it has approved saliva-based tests for the virus, offering a safer, simpler way to diagnose infection than nasal swabs as it looks to boost its testing rates.

* South Korea expects clinical trials of Celltrion Inc's experimental COVID-19 treatment to begin in Europe next month and aims to secure sizable supplies of the drug by the first half of next year. * Indonesia has cancelled the haj pilgrimage this year for people in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation due to concerns over the coronavirus.

* Hong Kong confirmed its first locally transmitted cases in more than two weeks, fuelling concerns over its spread as restrictions on movement are relaxed. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Uganda will lose $1.6 billion a year in earnings from tourism as visitors stay away due to the impact of the coronavirus, President Yoweri Museveni said. * Senegal has postponed the restart of schools until further notice after several teachers tested positive for the coronavirus.

* Nigeria will relax coronavirus restrictions on places of worship from Tuesday, the chairman of the presidential task force for COVID-19 said. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as investors' focus on the prospects of a global coronavirus recovery won out over familiar worries about U.S.-China relations and the depth of economic damage. * China's central bank vice governor said on Tuesday the economic hit from the novel coronavirus was bigger than first expected and that more monetary and credit policy support was needed.

* European manufacturers may be over the worst of a coronavirus-driven downturn, but Asia's pain deepened in May due to a slump in global trade, surveys show. * Japan's government will submit to parliament early next week a second extra budget to fund a new $1.1 trillion stimulus package, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

* Hong Kong's retail sales fell by 36.1% in April from a year earlier, hammered by the new coronavirus that has sent many retailers to the brink of collapse. * Germany is working on a stimulus package worth 75-80 billion euros ($83-89 billion) to support economic recovery after the pandemic, weekly Bild am Sonntag reported.

(Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Anita Kobylinska, Amy Caren Daniel and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

England to play three Tests against Windies from July 8

England will be playing three-match Test series against West Indies behind closed doors beginning July 8, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB confirmed on Tuesday. The matches will be held at Hampshires Ageas Bowl and Lancashires Emirat...

Outdoor seating only: Parisian cafes eke out space along sidewalks

The Cafe de Flore in Paris, once a favourite drinking hole of Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre, spread its tables along the pavement, in front of the neighbouring book store, and reopened on Tuesday for the first time in 11 weeks. Lo...

Prohibitory orders to be imposed in Puri ahead of 'Snan Purnima' on June 5

Prohibitory orders will be imposed in parts of Puri ahead of Lord Jagannaths annual Snan Purima festival on June 5 to prevent congregation of devotees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration said on Tuesday. After a me...

West Bengal govt to set up 15 more hospitals for COVID-19 patients

Amid the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases following the return of migrant workers, the West Bengal government has decided to set up 15 more dedicated hospitals for coronavirus patients, a senior official said on Tuesday. A directive in this reg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020