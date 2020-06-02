Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England proposes July dates for test series with West Indies

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 19:18 IST
Cricket-England proposes July dates for test series with West Indies

England's three-match test series against the West Indies will begin on July 8 without fans at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl subject to government approval, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday. The series was initially scheduled to take place in June but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second and third tests will be staged at Old Trafford from July 16 and July 24 respectively. The two stadiums were selected as bio-secure venues due to their on-site hotels, medical testing facilities and ability to enforce social distancing during games, the ECB said.

Edgbaston will serve as a contingency venue to stage additional training throughout July. "We are in daily dialogue with the government and our medical team, who have been incredibly supportive during this period," ECB's Director of Events, Steve Elworthy, said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/1674675.

"These are our proposed dates and they remain subject to UK Government approval."

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Nisarga: DGCA reiterates guidelines on adverse weather ops to airlines, pilots

Indian aviation regulator DGCA issued a circular to airlines and pilots on Tuesday, reiterating its guidelines on adverse weather operations as Cyclone Nisarga approaches the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat. According to the India ...

Sushmita Sen returns to screen with Hotstar Specials 'Aarya'

A decade after her last Hindi film released, actor Sushmita Sen on Tuesday announced her digital debut with Disney Hotstars series Aarya. The actor will star in the title role in the Hotstar Specials series, directed by Ram Madhvani. Sushmi...

Uday Kotak sells 2.83 pc stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank for Rs 6,944 cr

Billionaire banker Uday Kotak on Tuesday sold 2.83 per cent of the promoter groups holding in private sector&#160;lender Kotak Mahindra Bank for Rs 6,944 crore. The share sale, executed through open market trades, will help Kotak comply wit...

PSG.LSG stay perfect at ESL One Birmingham - China

PSG.LGD swept Invictus Gaming on Tuesday to advance to the upper-bracket final of ESL One Birmingham Online tournaments China event. PSG.LGD, who won all three of their Group A contests, recorded victories in 45 and 42 minutes, respectively...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020