WHO director for Americas says region close to 3 million COVID-19 cases

WHO director for Americas says region close to 3 million COVID-19 casesReuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:11 IST
The World Health Organization's regional director for the Americas Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 epidemiological curve is still rising sharply in the region, with close to 3 million confirmed cases. She said the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) hopes to continue working well with the United States despite the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO.
Speaking in a virtual briefing from Washington, Pan American Health Organization directors advised countries not to open their economies too fast and should avoid public crowds especially where coronavirus cases are still increasing.
