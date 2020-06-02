UK COVID-19 confirmed death toll rises by 324 to 39,369

UK COVID-19 confirmed death toll rises by 324 to 39,369Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:15 IST
The United Kingdom's death toll from people who tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by 324 to 39,369, the government said on Tuesday.
A separate tally of deaths using official data sourced from each of the United Kingdom's four countries, drawn mostly from death certificate data and including suspected cases, showed a total of nearly 50,000 earlier on Tuesday.
