S.African High Court says some lockdown restrictions invalid, gov't says

S.African High Court says some lockdown restrictions invalid, gov't saysReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:33 IST
South Africa's cabinet said on Tuesday it had taken note of a High Court judgment declaring its coronavirus restrictions as unconstitutional and that it was studying the judgment, though the lockdown remained in force for now.
A statement from the cabinet said the court had declared restrictions under the third and fourth levels of South Africa's five-level lockdown system as invalid, but suspended the order for a period of 14 days.
