COVID-19 patient cured through plasma therapy at KIMS, Hubballi:Karnataka Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:58 IST
The Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences at Hubballi has successfully treated a COVID-19 patient through plasma therapy, state medical education minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday. "Karnataka achieves yet another milestone in battle against #COVID19.

KIMS Hubli has successfully treated a Covid19 patient through Plasma Therapy & is the first institute in the state to accomplish this. Congrats to KIMS doctors & staff for this feat!" Sudhakar tweeted. In plasma therapy treatment, plasma cells from a COVID-19 patient, who has recovered from the disease, is transfused to a coronavirus patient who is in critical condition to treat him.

Plasma therapy was effectively used in the past during Ebola and the Spanish flu pandemic.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

