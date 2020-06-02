COVID-19: Dental college staff dies in Maha's Aurangabad

An employee of the government dental college in Aurangabad in Maharashtra died of the coronavirus infection, making him the first health worker in the district to die of COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday. He was admitted in GMCH on May 27 after being detected with the virus, the official said.

"The cause of death was acute respiratory distress syndrome with bilateral pneumonia in COVID-19, acute kidney injury with diabetes and hypertension," he added. The death toll from the infection here is now 84.

The total number of COVID-19 patients is 1,649, of which 1,085 have been discharged after recovery from the infection..