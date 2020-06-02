Left Menu
Development News Edition

86 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 86 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state on Tuesday, taking the total active cases to 774.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:23 IST
86 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 86 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state on Tuesday, taking the total active cases to 774. "The state has reported 86 new COVID-19 cases today. The active cases now stands at 774. One person who died while undergoing treatment for severe respiratory problem at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College was confirmed with COVID-19," Shailaja said.

According to the official data, of the 86 new cases, 46 returned from overseas (Kuwait-21, UAE-16, Saudi Arabia-6, Maldives-1, Qatar-1, Oman-1) and 26 from other states (Maharashtra-9, Tamil Nadu-7, Karnataka -5, Delhi-3, Gujarat-1 and Rajasthan-1). 12 people got infected through contact and a health worker in Palakkad also got infected. Meanwhile, the results of 19 patients who were diagnosed with the disease turned negative. So far, 627 people have been discharged after recovering.

"A total of 1,43,989 people arrived in the state, including 25,832 through the airport, 1,621 through the seaport, 1,06,218 by check post and 10,318 by rail," she said. Over the past 24 hours, 2,421 samples have been sent for inspection, she added.

So far, a sample of 71,068 individuals (including the augmented sample) has been sent for inspection. Of the 67,249 samples available, the test results are negative. In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 15,101 samples were collected from priority groups such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts, and 13,908 samples were negative. "A new hot spot was added today taking the total hotspots to 122," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spain considering allowing soccer fans to return to matches

Spains health ministry is weighing up whether to let fans back into soccer stadiums when the season restarts later in June after a three-month pause due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Health Emergency Coordinator Fernando Simon said on Tu...

CORONAVIRUS RELATED CONTENT

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising in the United States ... httpstmsnrt.rs2WTOZDR GRAPHIC-Tracking the global spread of the coronavirus ... httpstmsnrt.rs3aIRuz7GRAPHIC-Tracking the novel coronavirus in the U.S. httpstmsnrt.rs2w7hX9...

Protests over Floyd's death expose raw race relations worldwide

Images of a white police officer kneeling on the neck of African-American George Floyd who then died have sparked angry protests from Amsterdam to Nairobi, but they also expose deeper grievances among demonstrators over strained race relati...

Cyclone Nisarga: Ahead of landfall, rains lash Mumbai

Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Nisarga in Alibaug in Maharashtras Raigaddistrict, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfallsince evening on Tuesday, which intensified later in thenightMet updates at 10.30 pm, 2 Jun. Mum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020