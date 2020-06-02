141 people test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total rises to 2,245

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha rose to 2,245 on Tuesday as 141 more people tested positive for the infection, a Health Department official said. Thirty-one of the fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, while the other 110 were reported from different quarantine centres.

The 110 patients were lodged in various temporary medical centres (TMCs) on their return from states badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, the official said. The Health Department said 80 patients were discharged from different COVID Hospitals during the day, following their recovery.

The total number of recoveries in the state has increased to 1,325, while the number of active cases stood at 911. "Seven persons have succumbed to the disease, while two others died due to non-COVID reasons," the official said.

Since Monday, the state has reported 297 new cases, while 199 patients have recovered from the disease. The official said the cases detected during the day were reported from 18 districts.

Twenty-seven cases were reported from the Ganjam district, followed by 26 from Khurda, 19 from Nuapada, 13 from Kendrapara, 10 from Jajpur, eight from Sundergarh, seven from Bolangir, six from Cuttack and five from Puri. Four cases each were reported from Jagatsinghpur, Gajapat and Keonjhar, two each from Dhenkanal and Balasore, and one case each was reported from Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Angul and Sambalpur districts.

The state Health Department has so far tested 1,59,567 samples, the official said. Meanwhile, the state government modified its order issued on Monday on graded reopening of areas outside the containment zones.

The new order said although schools, colleges and other educational, training and coaching institutions would remain closed till July 31, examinations can be conducted during the period. The state government, in its modified order, said persons above 65 years of age, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years should not venture out except for essential purposes till June 30.

The government has already announced its decision to impose weekend shutdowns in 11 districts -- Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Balangir -- till June 30 to contain the spread of the virus. Seven districts have already reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases. They are Ganjam (458), Jajpur (290), Khurda (167), Balasore (154), Kendrapara (152), Cuttack (126) and Bhadrak (120).

Of the 30 districts, only Rayagada in southern Odisha has not reported any case of COVID-19.