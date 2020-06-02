Left Menu
Development News Edition

141 people test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total rises to 2,245

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:53 IST
141 people test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total rises to 2,245
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha rose to 2,245 on Tuesday as 141 more people tested positive for the infection, a Health Department official said. Thirty-one of the fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, while the other 110 were reported from different quarantine centres.

The 110 patients were lodged in various temporary medical centres (TMCs) on their return from states badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, the official said. The Health Department said 80 patients were discharged from different COVID Hospitals during the day, following their recovery.

The total number of recoveries in the state has increased to 1,325, while the number of active cases stood at 911. "Seven persons have succumbed to the disease, while two others died due to non-COVID reasons," the official said.

Since Monday, the state has reported 297 new cases, while 199 patients have recovered from the disease. The official said the cases detected during the day were reported from 18 districts.

Twenty-seven cases were reported from the Ganjam district, followed by 26 from Khurda, 19 from Nuapada, 13 from Kendrapara, 10 from Jajpur, eight from Sundergarh, seven from Bolangir, six from Cuttack and five from Puri. Four cases each were reported from Jagatsinghpur, Gajapat and Keonjhar, two each from Dhenkanal and Balasore, and one case each was reported from Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Angul and Sambalpur districts.

The state Health Department has so far tested 1,59,567 samples, the official said. Meanwhile, the state government modified its order issued on Monday on graded reopening of areas outside the containment zones.

The new order said although schools, colleges and other educational, training and coaching institutions would remain closed till July 31, examinations can be conducted during the period. The state government, in its modified order, said persons above 65 years of age, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years should not venture out except for essential purposes till June 30.

The government has already announced its decision to impose weekend shutdowns in 11 districts -- Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Balangir -- till June 30 to contain the spread of the virus. Seven districts have already reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases. They are Ganjam (458), Jajpur (290), Khurda (167), Balasore (154), Kendrapara (152), Cuttack (126) and Bhadrak (120).

Of the 30 districts, only Rayagada in southern Odisha has not reported any case of COVID-19.

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

California court hears appeal of $289 mln verdict against Bayer in first Roundup cancer trial

A California appeals court on Tuesday heard arguments in the first case that went to trial over allegations that Bayer AGs glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup causes cancer, resulting in a 289 million judgment against the company.The Augus...

Donors promise Yemen $1.35 billion, falling short of U.N. target to save aid operations

International donors raised 1.35 billion in humanitarian aid for Yemen on Tuesday but the amount fell short of the United Nations target of 2.4 billion needed to save the worlds biggest aid operation from severe cutbacks. The conflict betwe...

PM, Trump hold telephonic talks; discuss Sino-India border row among other issues

The border standoff between India and China, the ongoing civil disturbances in the US and need for reforms in the WHO were among a host of issues that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed during a telephonic ...

Soccer-Spain considering allowing soccer fans to return to matches

Spains health ministry is weighing up whether to let fans back into soccer stadiums when the season restarts later in June after a three-month pause due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Health Emergency Coordinator Fernando Simon said on Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020