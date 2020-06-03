Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-The details of Britain's impending quarantine scheme

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 14:28 IST
FACTBOX-The details of Britain's impending quarantine scheme
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The British government plans to introduce a 14-day quarantine period for almost everyone entering the country from June 8. Below are details of the scheme:

WHO DOES IT APPLY TO?

Everyone arriving in the UK will be required to self-isolate for 14 days except those on a list of "limited exemptions", which the government said it would publish later.

Those exempt will include: - road haulage and freight workers

- medical professionals who are traveling to help with the fight against the coronavirus - anyone moving from within the Common Travel Area, which covers Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man

- Seasonal agricultural workers will be able to self-isolate on the property where they are working The government said it would also continue to look at the option of things such as air bridges - agreements between countries that both have low transmission rates to remove the need for quarantine measures.

WHAT WILL PASSENGERS HAVE TO DO?

All arriving passengers will have to fill in an online contact form providing details and travel information so they can be contacted if they, or someone they may have been in contact with, develop the disease.

This will include giving details of their self-isolation accommodation and if it does not meet the necessary requirements, they will be required to self-isolate in facilities arranged by the government, at the passenger's expense. The government said people should use personal transport, such as a car, to travel to their accommodation where possible.

Once there, they should not go to work, school, or public areas, or use public transport or taxis. They should not have visitors, including friends and family, unless they are providing essential support. They should also not go out to buy food or other essentials where they can rely on others.

WHAT PENALTIES WILL BE IN PLACE?

The new regime will be in place across the United Kingdom, although enforcement measures will be set individually by each of the devolved nations.

In England, a breach of the self-isolation rules would be punishable with a 1,000 pound fine or potential prosecution and an unlimited fine. The level of fine could increase if the risk of infection from abroad increases. Border Force may refuse entry to any non-British citizen who refuses to comply with these regulations and is not resident in the UK.

Failure to complete the contact form is punishable by a 100 pound fine. The government said public health authorities would conduct random checks in England to ensure compliance and removal from the country would be considered as a last resort for foreign nationals who refuse to follow the rules.

HOW LONG WILL THE SCHEME LAST?

The rules will come into force on June 8 and will be reviewed every three weeks. The government said the first review would take place by June 29 and would look at factors such as:

- the rate of infection and transmission internationally - the measures international partners have put in place

- levels of imported cases in other countries where there are more relaxed border measures - the degree to which antibody and other testing methodologies prove effective in minimizing the health risk.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Republican-led U.S. Senate probe to hear first testimony on Trump-Russia investigation

A main figure in an investigation of the 2016 Trump presidential campaigns contacts with Russia is due to testify on Wednesday in a politically charged U.S. Senate probe led by a Republican ally of President Donald Trump.The first Senate Ju...

Adityanath asks officials to run campaign to make new ration cards

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to run a campaign to make new ration cards to provide foodgrains. A campaign should be run to prepare new ration cards to provide foodgrains to new applicants, he sai...

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

State-owned Coal India Ltd CIL reported 11.2 per cent decline in production at 41.43 million tonne in May. The company had produced 46.69 million tonne of coal in May 2019.In a statement the PSU said CIL as whole produced 41.43 million tonn...

MNRE issues advisory to avoid fake website for registration under PM-KUSUM

Ministry of New Renewable Energy MNRE has recently noticed that few new websites have cropped up as registration portal for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan PM-KUSUM Scheme. Such websites are potentially duping t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020