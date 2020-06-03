German coalition will seal big stimulus package, strengthen economy - minister

German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil said on Wednesday he was optimistic that coalition parties would agree on a big stimulus package that would strengthen the overall economy and the labour market recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin after data showed a further rise in unemployment in May, Heil said firms had put around 6 million people on reduced working hours under the government's Kurzarbeit short-time working scheme as of the end of April.