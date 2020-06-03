Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam records 111 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,672

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:06 IST
Assam records 111 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,672
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 111 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,672, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. While 51 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the afternoon, 60 people tested positive for the disease in the morning, the minister said.

The fresh cases were reported from Dhubri, Darrang, Karimganj, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Golaghat and Nagaon districts. Dhubri accounted for 66 of the 111 fresh cases reported during the day, Sarma said.

There are 1,328 active cases in Assam. While 337 people have recovered, four died and three migrated out of the state, he said. A total of 53 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday after they recovered from the disease, he added.

A repatriation flight carrying 37 passengers from Russia under the Vande Bharat Mission landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati well past midnight, an Airport Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said. Earlier, 30 of the 155 passengers brought to Assam on a repatriation flight from Kuwait on May 29 had tested positive for COVID-19.

Altogether, 64 air travellers have tested positive for the disease so far since the resumption of flight operations on May 25. Meanwhile, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has approved the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL), Tezpur as an authorised COVID-19 testing centre.

Assam already has seven laboratories where samples are being tested and the DRL will be the eighth testing facility. Some samples are also being sent to laboratories outside the state. Sarma had earlier said the state government's aim in June will be to reduce institutional quarantine and increase sample testing.

The number of cases in Assam has witnessed a steep rise since inter-state movement was allowed..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany waiting for EU view before deciding on Turkey travel restrictions

Germany is talking to Ankara about reviewing travel restrictions with Turkey but is waiting for a European Union recommendation before taking any decisions, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.We are in talks with Turkey. The for...

Mumbai airport suspends operations till 7 pm as Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall

Flight operations at the Mumbai airport will remain shut till 7 pm on Wednesday as a preventive step due to the ongoing landfall of Cyclone Nisarga, Mumbai International Ltd MIAL said. Considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decided ...

Mumbai avoids brunt of cyclone that barrels into India's west coast

Mumbai escaped the brunt of a cyclone on Wednesday after winds changed direction and the storm made landfall further south on Indias western coast than expected, giving some respite to a metropolis already ravaged by coronavirus infections....

Deep rooted conspiracy behind killing of IB officer during Delhi riots, police tells court

There was a deep rooted conspiracy behind the riots and murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during northeast Delhi violence as he was specifically targeted by a mob led by suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain,the police told a Delhi court i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020