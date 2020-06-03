Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Japanese sportsmen test positive for COVID-19 as sport attempts restart

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:15 IST
Soccer-Japanese sportsmen test positive for COVID-19 as sport attempts restart
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two Japanese baseball players and a striker in the J.League have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, their clubs have announced, in a major blow for professional sports attempting to restart in the country. Soccer team Nagoya Grampus announced that forward Mu Kanazaki tested positive for the virus, less than a week after the J.League announced plans to restart the campaign on July 4, albeit without fans in stadiums, and as many clubs returned to full training.

Later on Wednesday, the Tokyo-based Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) team Yomuiri Giants announced that two players, shortstop Hayato Sakamoto and catcher Takumi Oshiro, had also tested positive. The Giants' scheduled pre-season game against the Seibu Lions on Wednesday was cancelled.

The Giants said that every player and member of staff would be tested by Thursday morning. Grampus said Kanazaki, who has 11 caps for Japan, reported a temperature of 38.5 Celsius after training on Friday and received the result of his coronavirus test on Tuesday.

Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that these positive tests should be a warning. "The point is that infections can occur anywhere, and everyone is at risk of getting infected," said Nishimura about the baseball infections.

"Hopefully everyone will deepen their understanding once again that the virus is very difficult." The J.League was only one round of fixtures old when the campaign was suspended on Feb. 26, whilst the NPB took the decision to postpone their season before the scheduled opening day on March 20.

The NPB season is now due to start on June 19. Japan has been largely successful in containing COVID-19, recording 17,000 infections and 914 deaths.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 death toll among nurses doubled; What you need to know about the coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.UK PM Johnson promises COVID-19 test results within 24 hours by end of monthThe results of almost all tests for the coronavirus should be available within 24 hours by the end of this mont...

Cyclone Nisarga slams Maha coast as Mumbai, south Guj brace for nature's fury

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Raigad district, south of Mumbai, with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday, after thousands of people were evacuated in Mumbai, coastal Maharashtra and south Gujarat. Flight operations at the Mumbai a...

Strong earthquake, little damage in northern Chile

A strong earthquake shook northern Chile early Wednesday, but its epicentre was relatively deep beneath a sparsely populated desert region and there were no reports of serious damage or injury. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6....

JK administration revokes PSA against Shah Faesal and two PDP leaders

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday revoked the controversial Public Safety Act PSA against former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and two PDP members, including the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020