Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK looking at air bridges; criticises airlines for cutting staff

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:13 IST
UK looking at air bridges; criticises airlines for cutting staff

The United Kingdom is looking closely at air bridges to enable some people to travel but airlines should not be using the government's job retention scheme as a way to cut thousands of staff, a junior transport minister said on Wednesday.

The government plans to introduce a 14-day quarantine period for almost everyone entering the country from June 8, a step airlines have said threatens their businesses just as they grapple with the shock of the coronavirus slump. Asked about the quarantine, Kelly Tolhurst told parliament it was the right time to introduce such restrictions.

"No option is off the table and we are looking very closely at air bridges which are also known as international corridors," she added. Tolhurst said the government's job support scheme "was not designed for taxpayers to fund the wages of employees only for those companies to put the same staff on notice of redundancy during the furlough period."

Lawmakers across the House of Commons repeatedly criticised British Airways for cutting staff, with some suggesting the Civil Aviation Authority should review its landing slots as a way to put pressure on the company over its staff cuts. "Government currently is legally prevented from intervening in the slots allocation process," Tolhurst said, "however we want airport landing and takeoff slots to be used as effectively as possible for UK consumers as the UK aviation market recovers from the impacts of this terrible disease.

"I want to ensure the slot allocation process encourages competition and provides connectivity so this is something that I will be looking at." British Airways said in April it planned to axe up to 12,000 of its 42,000 employees, downsizing in preparation for the much smaller travel market which is expected to emerge after the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: U.S. opens national security probe into vanadium imports; In-home antibody test shows promise and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.In-home antibody test shows promise recovering surgery patients at risk from coronavirusThe following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus...

Tel Aviv's soccer stadium trials misting tunnel to disinfect players

Tel Avivs Bloomfield Stadium has installed a special tunnel to spray soccer players arriving for matches with a fine disinfectant mist to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.The pilot of the tunnel, which will run until the end o...

Survey: Businesses cut 2.76 million jobs in May

US businesses shed 2.76 million jobs in May as the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak stretched into a third month. The payroll company ADP reported Wednesday that businesses have let go of a combined 22.6 million jobs since Marc...

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 death toll among nurses doubled; What you need to know about the coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.UK PM Johnson promises COVID-19 test results within 24 hours by end of monthThe results of almost all tests for the coronavirus should be available within 24 hours by the end of this mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020