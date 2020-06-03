Left Menu
Development News Edition

Calls to UK 'honour' abuse hotline double under lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:28 IST
Calls to UK 'honour' abuse hotline double under lockdown

By Emma Batha LONDON, June 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British charities for victims of so-called honour abuse have seen a surge in pleas for help during lockdown, with many women and girls living in constant fear of family violence for defying strict traditions.

Cases include a young mother whose husband attempted to strangle her and threatened to throw acid in her face, and another who was hospitalised after being stabbed. Karma Nirvana, which runs a helpline for honour abuse victims, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation it had received nearly 2,000 calls and emails since lockdown began on March 23 - double the number in the same period last year.

Honour abuse in Britain is most commonly associated with families from South Asian and Middle Eastern backgrounds. The abuse - often inflicted by multiple members of the extended family - can be physical, psychological, emotional or sexual.

The plight of domestic abuse victims trapped at home with violent partners during lockdown has been highlighted by the government and media. But Karma Nirvana chief executive Natasha Rattu said little attention had been given to victims of honour abuse isolated at home with "multiple perpetrators".

She said the lockdown had created perfect conditions for families to exert total control. "We're hugely worried about victims at this time," Rattu said. "We're very much anticipating more victims will come forward now that restrictions are relaxing. People are planning to leave their homes so we desperately need more safe spaces to go to."

Honour abuse is used to control behaviour and protect perceived cultural beliefs. Actions seen as bringing shame could include wearing Western clothes or the rejection of a marriage. Charities have received calls from girls in relationships opposed by their families, and others terrified they will be forced into marriages abroad once lockdown lifts.

One caller said her family had threatened to kill the father of her unborn child and was pressuring her to have an abortion. Some victims were feeling suicidal and self-harming. Others said they were being treated like slaves.

Rattu said it was especially unusual to get so many calls over the normally quieter month of Ramadan, which coincided with lockdown and ended on May 23. "It shows the level of desperation," she added. Charities said the lockdown meant women and girls had fewer options to seek help, and it was trickier to reach them.

"Victims are more invisible," Rattu added. Police are also worried about known victims who have gone missing during lockdown, raising fears that their families may be blocking communication or have seriously harmed them.

IKWRO, a charity helping women from Iranian, Kurdish and Afghan backgrounds, said calls to its helpline were nearly three times higher than normal. Chief executive Diana Nammi said the fact victims' abusers were permanently at home made it even harder for them to reach help and language barriers often compounded the difficulties.

Nammi said there was an urgent need for dedicated refuges for victims of forced marriage and other forms of honour abuse. With an acute shortage of spaces, some women have been placed in hotels, but Nammi said they often had no money for food.

"Many don't have a bank account, or if they do, the husband has control of it," she said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

WB govt will plant 5 crore mangrove trees in Sunderbans: CM

The West Bengal government will plant five crore mangrove trees within a month in the Sunderbans area which has been devastated by super cyclone Amphan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said here on Wednesday. There has been huge damage of th...

HSBC exec signs petition backing China security law for Hong Kong

HSBCs top executive in Asia has signed a petition backing Chinas imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong, an online bank post said on Wednesday, breaking years of political neutrality for the UK-based, Asia-focused lender. Asia-P...

Trump says it's 'common sense' to include Russia in G7

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it was common sense to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to rejoin the Group of Seven, saying it would be much easier to solve various issues if Moscow was represented at the gathering.Man...

"No justice, no peace": Tens of thousands in London protest the death of Floyd

Tens of thousands of people chanting no justice, no peace, no racist police and black lives matter gathered in central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Floyd died after a white pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020