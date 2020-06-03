Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally crosses 13,000-mark; deaths 910

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat crossed the 13,000-mark on Wednesday with 290 new cases, the statehealth department said. With 22 more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the district reached 910, it said.

The number of coronavirus positive cases now stands at 13,063 in the state, the health department said. As many as 205 patients were also discharged from hospitals here Wednesday, the health department said.

Most of the positive cases have been reported from Ahmedabad city area, while the rural parts of the district have reported 273 total cases so far. Daskroi and Dholka talukas of the district have reported the highest number of cases at 91 and 90 respectively.

The suburbs and rural part of the district have reported a recovery rate of 61 per cent, as per the details provided by the district Panchayat officials..