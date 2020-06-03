Left Menu
1,276 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 49 deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 1,276 new patients and 49 deaths on Wednesday, the tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 43,262 and death toll increased to 1,417, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On the other hand, 259 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours and the number of recovered patients thus now stands at 17,472, the civic body said.

Mumbai has now 24,373 active COVID-19 cases. 795 new suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted at various hospitals on Wednesday. 27 out of 49 persons who died due to COVID-19 had co-morbidities, the BMC said.

The civic body also issued an advisory for city residents, saying that after the cyclone and rains, there could be a rise in the cases of monsoon-related diseases in addition to coronavirus cases. "People are requested not to ignore any fever and not to self-medicate," the BMC said.

People should watch for symptoms of illness for the next 7 to 10 days, and immediately visit nearby dispensary or inform community health volunteer or consult doctors about symptoms such as fever with chills, joint pains, rashes, cough, breathlessness, diarrhea, vomiting, sore throat and jaundice, it said. "All high-risk citizens having co-morbidities should continue to take their prescribed medicines and senior citizens should take special care and not to go out of the house," the BMC release said.

It also appealed people to keep their premises and surrounding area clean; remove things such as empty tins, thermocol boxes, coconut shells, tyres and unused articles to prevent mosquito breeding, and put garbage properly in bins. People should eat only home-made cooked food, and continue to maintain hand hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing and wear masks, it added.

