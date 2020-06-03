Left Menu
One more dies of virus in UP as 141 new cases push infection count to 8,870

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:10 IST
A coronavirus patient died while 141 more infection cases surfaced, taking the Uttar Pradesh’s COVID count to 8,870 on Wednesday. According to a health bulletin, the fresh death was reported from Mau. So far, 230 people have died of the infection in the state, with the maximum 45 deaths taking place in Agra. Among the 141 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, the maximum 19 surfaced in Bulandshahr; 16 Hardoi; 10 in Jaunpur; nine in Siddharthnagar; and eight in Agra, the bulletin said.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad appealed to people to promptly inform the authorities in case of virus symptoms. He said the number of active cases in the state is now 3,383 as 5,257 have recovered from the disease. He said on Tuesday, 9,322 samples were tested and till now 3,08,398 tests have been conducted in the state.

