Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK looking at air bridges; criticises airlines on job cuts

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:20 IST
UK looking at air bridges; criticises airlines on job cuts
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The United Kingdom is looking closely at air bridges to enable some people to travel but airlines should not be using the government's job retention scheme as a way to cut jobs, a junior transport minister said on Wednesday.

The government plans to introduce a 14-day quarantine period for almost everyone entering the country from June 8, step airlines have said threatens their businesses. Asked about the quarantine, Kelly Tolhurst told parliament it was the right time to introduce such restrictions.

"No option is off the table and we are looking very closely at air bridges ..," she added. Tolhurst said the government's job support scheme "was not designed for taxpayers to fund the wages of employees only for those companies to put the same staff on notice of redundancy during the furlough period."

She singled out British Airways, saying it should "pay a price" for what she called a breach of faith after it put thousands of staff on notice of redundancy while the government was funding their salaries during COVID-19. She said the airline, owned by IAG, had taken advantage of a government scheme intended to protect jobs and used it as "a convenient funding stream for a long-planned corporate restructuring".

Some lawmakers said the Civil Aviation Authority should review its landing slots as a way to put pressure on BA. "I want to ensure the slot allocation process encourages competition and provides connectivity so this is something that I will be looking at," Tolhurst said.

BA's chief executive Alex Cruz said unions were campaigning to have Heathrow slots taken away from the airline. "I don't need to tell you that every slot lost will lead to jobs in BA being permanently lost," he told staff in a letter seen by Reuters. BA said in April it planned to axe up to 12,000 of its 42,000 employees.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Republicans blast FBI Russia probe as Rosenstein defends Mueller

Republican allies of President Donald Trump attacked the FBIs probe of his 2016 presidential campaign on Wednesday, but failed to get a key witness to agree that former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Muellers Russia investigation was unfounded...

Murder charge upgraded in Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Prosecutors are charging a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyds neck with second-degree murder, and for the first time will level charges against three other officers at the scene, a newspaper report...

Possibility of imposing lockdown on house of COVID-19 patient than sealing entire area: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakhar on Wednesday said that he will take up an issue before a high-powered committee on COVID-19 to find out the possibility of imposing lockdown on a particular house of the person infected wi...

Soccer-One positive result at Spurs in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed a person from the club had tested positive for COVID-19, the only positive result in the latest round of testing ahead of the Premier Leagues restart on June 17.The club said in a statement httpswww.tottenhamhots...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020