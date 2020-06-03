Left Menu
Development News Edition

Highest spike of 1,513 COVID cases takes tally to over 23K in Delhi; death toll rises to 606

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:37 IST
Highest spike of 1,513 COVID cases takes tally to over 23K in Delhi; death toll rises to 606
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A record single-day spike of 1,513 cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi past the 23,000-mark on Wednesday and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 606, authorities said. The previous highest single-day spike of 1,298 cases was recorded on Tuesday.

In a bulletin, the Delhi health department said the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 606 and the number of cases has mounted to 23,645 in the national capital. A total of 50 fatalities were reported on June 2, the bulletin said, adding that these lives were lost between April 15 and June 1.

It, however, said the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, according to a report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case-sheets received from various hospitals. On Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stood at 22,132, including 556 deaths.

Facing criticism for "under reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government recently issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus. Meanwhile, three more hospitals were declared as dedicated COVID-19 facilities by the AAP government in the national capital on Wednesday.

In an order, the Delhi health department said it was observed that there was a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city in the last one week, resulting in a demand for additional beds and isolation wards. While Moolchand Hospital and Saroj Super Speciality Hospital have been declared as dedicated COVID-19 facilities, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Hospital has been allowed to keep 20 per cent of its beds for non-COVID patients, according to the order.

Earlier in the day, an official said a five-member committee was formed by the Delhi government for healthcare infrastructure augmentation and boosting the overall preparedness of hospitals to battle COVID-19. As many as 9,542 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 13,497 active cases, the health department said.

A total of 2,30,145 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital till date, it added. The number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stood at 8,405, the department said.

As many as 255 patients are on ventilators or in the ICU. The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi increased to 148 on Wednesday from 143 on Tuesday, according to the bulletin. An official order has been issued regarding the strategy for COVID-19 testing to be followed in Delhi, it said.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Obama steps out as US confronts confluence of crises

Former US president Barack Obama is taking on an increasingly public role as the nation confronts a confluence of historic crises that has exposed deep racial and socioeconomic inequalities in America and reshaped the November election. In ...

Shun violence, join mainstream: Assam DGP tells militant groups

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Wednesday called upon all militant outfits active in the state to shun violence and join the mainstream. Addressing a press conference here, he said some small ultra organisations ar...

Dutch to cull mink at farms hit by coronavirus outbreak

The Dutch government on Wednesday ordered mink culled at nine farms where animals have been infected with the coronavirus, fearing they could form a reservoir of disease infecting humans after the countrys current outbreak has passed. Clear...

Republicans blast FBI Russia probe as Rosenstein defends Mueller

Republican allies of President Donald Trump attacked the FBIs probe of his 2016 presidential campaign on Wednesday, but failed to get a key witness to agree that former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Muellers Russia investigation was unfounded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020