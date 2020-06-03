Highest spike of 1,513 COVID cases takes tally to over 23K in Delhi; death toll rises to 606

A record single-day spike of 1,513 cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi past the 23,000-mark on Wednesday and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 606, authorities said. The previous highest single-day spike of 1,298 cases was recorded on Tuesday.

In a bulletin, the Delhi health department said the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 606 and the number of cases has mounted to 23,645 in the national capital. A total of 50 fatalities were reported on June 2, the bulletin said, adding that these lives were lost between April 15 and June 1.

It, however, said the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, according to a report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case-sheets received from various hospitals. On Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stood at 22,132, including 556 deaths.

Facing criticism for "under reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government recently issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus. Meanwhile, three more hospitals were declared as dedicated COVID-19 facilities by the AAP government in the national capital on Wednesday.

In an order, the Delhi health department said it was observed that there was a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city in the last one week, resulting in a demand for additional beds and isolation wards. While Moolchand Hospital and Saroj Super Speciality Hospital have been declared as dedicated COVID-19 facilities, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Hospital has been allowed to keep 20 per cent of its beds for non-COVID patients, according to the order.

Earlier in the day, an official said a five-member committee was formed by the Delhi government for healthcare infrastructure augmentation and boosting the overall preparedness of hospitals to battle COVID-19. As many as 9,542 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 13,497 active cases, the health department said.

A total of 2,30,145 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital till date, it added. The number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stood at 8,405, the department said.

As many as 255 patients are on ventilators or in the ICU. The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi increased to 148 on Wednesday from 143 on Tuesday, according to the bulletin. An official order has been issued regarding the strategy for COVID-19 testing to be followed in Delhi, it said.