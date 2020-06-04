Left Menu
Development News Edition

German coalition parties agree 130 bln euro stimulus package

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-06-2020 03:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 03:06 IST
German coalition parties agree 130 bln euro stimulus package

Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition on Wednesday agreed a bumper stimulus package to speed up Germany's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, overcoming differences on incentives to buy new cars and relief for highly indebted municipalities.

Speaking at a news conference after marathon talks that extended well into the night, Merkel said the package would amount to 130 billion euros ($146.02 billion) and include lower value-added tax (VAT) to boost consumption. "The size of the package will amount to 130 billion euros for the years 2020/2021, 120 billion of which will be spent by the federal government," Merkel said. "So we have an economic stimulus package, a package for the future."

The stimulus program follows a 750 billion-euro rescue package agreed in March which encompassed a debt-financed supplementary budget of 156 billion euros. Germany's measures, which together with liquidity aid and loan guarantees equal more than 30% of its economic output, go substantially beyond any other national emergency programs launched by other eurozone countries.

Merkel said VAT will be reduced from 19% to 16% for six months starting on July 1. A lower VAT rate for hospitality of 7% would be lowered by two points over the same period. The package also includes at least 10 billion euros a year to help municipalities struggling with lower tax receipts with public spending on infrastructure and housing.

The sheer scale of Germany's new spending splurge has raised concerns among officials from economically weaker countries that the discrepancy in aid measures could worsen imbalances in the bloc and distort the European Union's single market. The measures also include a one-time, 300-euro stipend per child to help families as well as a doubling of incentives to promote the sale of electric cars.

($1 = 0.8903 euros)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil court orders meatpacker JBS to rehire indigenous workers

Meatpacker JBS SA has been ordered by a judge to rehire indigenous workers fired from a slaughterhouse in the state of Santa Catarina last month, according to an injunction seen by Reuters on Wednesday. The dismissals were discriminatory, L...

WRAPUP 7-All four Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd death

Prosecutors on Wednesday leveled new criminal charges against all four Minneapolis police officers in the death of an unarmed black man who was pinned by his neck to the street during an arrest, sparking nine days of nationwide protests. De...

ECB prepares more aid for virus-stricken euro zone

The European Central Bank is certain to give the ailing euro zone economy another shot in the arm and the only question is the timing, with arguments split between a move on Thursday and holding out until July.As a coronavirus-induced reces...

IMCT arrives in Odisha to assess damage caused by Cyclone Amphan

A five-member inter-ministerial central team IMCT which will assess the damage caused due to Cyclone Amphan in the state, reached Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. We are here to assess the damage caused due to cyclone and we will be here for three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020