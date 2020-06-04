Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany forges European virus vaccine alliance - Handelsblatt

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-06-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 12:18 IST
Germany forges European virus vaccine alliance - Handelsblatt
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Germany and three other European Union states are forging a new alliance aimed at securing access to coronavirus vaccines, once developed, and making sure they are distributed fairly around the world, business daily Handelsblatt reported. Handelsblatt quoted German Health Minister Jens Spahn and his colleagues from France, Italy and the Netherlands as writing in a letter to the EU Commission it had seen that access to vaccines is "one of the most urgent issues that the European Union has to address at present".

Therefore, a core group of member states had joined up to "achieve the fastest and best possible outcome in negotiations with key players in the pharmaceutical industry". The four, acting on Berlin's initiative, want to prevent the EU from losing out to the United States and China in the race for a coronavirus vaccine, the paper reported.

Efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to gain first access to vaccine candidates in return for billions of dollars invested in pharmaceutical companies are viewed with suspicion in Europe, Handelsblatt added. The United States has secured almost a third of the first 1 billion doses planned for AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine by pledging up to $1.2 billion, as world powers scramble for medicines to get their economies back to work.

Handelsblatt cited government sources as saying Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands were talking to several pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, about government research funds and purchase guarantees. Europe must build up a "market power" in order to survive in the struggle for vaccines, Handelsblatt cited government sources in Berlin as saying.

The four were also talking to Britain, Norway, Singapore, and Japan about possible cooperation.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance stock up 2 pc, nears record high after rights issue

Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd RIL traded higher by 2 per cent during the afternoon on Thursday after the company said it has received an overwhelming response to its rights issue worth Rs 53,124 crore which was subscri...

MQM chief Altaf Hussain urges Pentagon to cut military aid to Pakistan

Altaf Hussain, the founder and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement MQM, has appealed to the US Pentagon to stop civilian and military aid to Pakistan in order to end misery, agony and sufferings of minority people of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyb...

"Foolish": Ex-Law Minister Moily on idea of renaming India as 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan'

Senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister M Veerappa Moily on Thursday dubbed the idea of renaming India as Bharat or Hindustan as foolish and one with nuisance value. Karnataka BJP too said such a proposal is neither the wish n...

Google pledges USD 37 million to fight racism

Google CEO Sunder Pichai has pledged USD 37 million to fight racism in the wake of a nationwide protest in the US against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd. In an email to his employees on Wednesday, the Indian-American...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020