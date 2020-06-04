The European Union is preparing to use an emergency 2.4-billion-euro ($2.7 billion) fund for advance purchases of promising vaccines against the new coronavirus, following moves from the United States to secure vaccines under development.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 6.53 million people have been reported infected with the new coronavirus globally and 385,546 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 0913 GMT on Thursday.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* For Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a global vaccine summit on Thursday, urging nations to pledge funding for vaccinations against infectious diseases to help the poorest countries tackle the coronavirus crisis. * Spain's tourism minister said on Thursday that all restrictions to border crossings with France and Portugal will be lifted from June 22.

* Austria is lifting all coronavirus-related border restrictions including quarantines for all neighboring countries except Italy as of Thursday. * Swedes' confidence in the ability of the government and the health agency to handle the outbreak is falling amid growing worries about the high mortality rate.

* Infections have slowed in Finland over the last two weeks despite the reopening of schools in mid-May, the health ministry said. AMERICAS

* The Trump administration has selected five companies, including Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer Inc, as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus, the New York Times reported.

* Drugmaker Roche received emergency use authorization from the FDA for its Elecsys IL-6 test to help identify severe inflammatory response in patients with COVID-19.

* The U.S. Senate unanimously approved legislation on Wednesday giving small businesses up to 24 weeks to use Paycheck Protection Program loans, up from the current eight-week deadline.

* Amazon.com Inc has been sued for allegedly fostering the spread of the virus by mandating unsafe working conditions.

* Mexico overtook the United States in daily reported deaths for the first time on Wednesday, registering a record 1,092 fatalities. * Brazil registered record daily deaths for a second consecutive day, even as city and state authorities move to open commerce back up.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* People in Hong Kong planned to light candles across the city to commemorate the Tiananmen anniversary, circumventing a ban imposed on the usual public gathering.

* Tokyo's packed commuter trains appeared almost back to normal on Thursday, days after the lifting of a virus emergency, raising fears about a resurgence of infections. * Indonesia's capital Jakarta will extend its movement restrictions, but June will be a transition period with some rules conditionally eased.

* Uzbekistan will allow many businesses, including restaurants and cafes, clothing retailers, and kindergartens, to reopen on June 15.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel's parliament suspended Thursday sessions after a lawmaker tested positive for the coronavirus, while some schools shut down anew amid worries about fresh outbreaks. * Turkey's health minister said on Wednesday his team would not recommend extending a weekend stay-at-home order nearly two months after it was imposed.

* Protesters in Dakar set tires on fire and threw stones at security forces on Wednesday night during protests over a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed almost three months ago.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* The rapid rally in world markets finally paused for breath on Thursday, as traders waited to hear how much more stimulus the European Central Bank plans to shovel out to address the coronavirus slump.

* Britain's government provided more support to virus-hit businesses, saying it would guarantee up to 10 billion pounds ($12.5 billion) in trade credit insurance schemes which protect businesses against defaults or payment delays.

* Australia launched a A$680 million ($471 million) stimulus package for the construction sector, promising to give eligible residents A$25,000 to build or renovate their homes. * German economy minister said his aim is for Europe's largest economy to return to pre-crisis levels in the second half of 2022.

* France should have a budget deficit of 11.4% this year, swelled by the virus crisis, the budget minister said.