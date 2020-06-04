Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:10 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union is preparing to use an emergency 2.4-billion-euro ($2.7 billion) fund for advance purchases of promising vaccines against the new coronavirus, following moves from the United States to secure vaccines under development.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 6.53 million people have been reported infected with the new coronavirus globally and 385,546 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 0913 GMT on Thursday.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* For Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a global vaccine summit on Thursday, urging nations to pledge funding for vaccinations against infectious diseases to help the poorest countries tackle the coronavirus crisis. * Spain's tourism minister said on Thursday that all restrictions to border crossings with France and Portugal will be lifted from June 22.

* Austria is lifting all coronavirus-related border restrictions including quarantines for all neighboring countries except Italy as of Thursday. * Swedes' confidence in the ability of the government and the health agency to handle the outbreak is falling amid growing worries about the high mortality rate.

* Infections have slowed in Finland over the last two weeks despite the reopening of schools in mid-May, the health ministry said. AMERICAS

* The Trump administration has selected five companies, including Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer Inc, as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus, the New York Times reported.

* Drugmaker Roche received emergency use authorization from the FDA for its Elecsys IL-6 test to help identify severe inflammatory response in patients with COVID-19.

* The U.S. Senate unanimously approved legislation on Wednesday giving small businesses up to 24 weeks to use Paycheck Protection Program loans, up from the current eight-week deadline.

* Amazon.com Inc has been sued for allegedly fostering the spread of the virus by mandating unsafe working conditions.

* Mexico overtook the United States in daily reported deaths for the first time on Wednesday, registering a record 1,092 fatalities. * Brazil registered record daily deaths for a second consecutive day, even as city and state authorities move to open commerce back up.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* People in Hong Kong planned to light candles across the city to commemorate the Tiananmen anniversary, circumventing a ban imposed on the usual public gathering.

* Tokyo's packed commuter trains appeared almost back to normal on Thursday, days after the lifting of a virus emergency, raising fears about a resurgence of infections. * Indonesia's capital Jakarta will extend its movement restrictions, but June will be a transition period with some rules conditionally eased.

* Uzbekistan will allow many businesses, including restaurants and cafes, clothing retailers, and kindergartens, to reopen on June 15.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel's parliament suspended Thursday sessions after a lawmaker tested positive for the coronavirus, while some schools shut down anew amid worries about fresh outbreaks. * Turkey's health minister said on Wednesday his team would not recommend extending a weekend stay-at-home order nearly two months after it was imposed.

* Protesters in Dakar set tires on fire and threw stones at security forces on Wednesday night during protests over a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed almost three months ago.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* The rapid rally in world markets finally paused for breath on Thursday, as traders waited to hear how much more stimulus the European Central Bank plans to shovel out to address the coronavirus slump.

* Britain's government provided more support to virus-hit businesses, saying it would guarantee up to 10 billion pounds ($12.5 billion) in trade credit insurance schemes which protect businesses against defaults or payment delays.

* Australia launched a A$680 million ($471 million) stimulus package for the construction sector, promising to give eligible residents A$25,000 to build or renovate their homes. * German economy minister said his aim is for Europe's largest economy to return to pre-crisis levels in the second half of 2022.

* France should have a budget deficit of 11.4% this year, swelled by the virus crisis, the budget minister said.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

US says Alaska man laundered nearly $1B for Iran through UAE

An Alaska man accused of laundering 1 billion held in South Korea for Iran funneled nearly all the money through the United Arab Emirates, U.S. federal court documents released early Thursday show. The court documents, filed as part of a U....

Singapore to reimpose strict measures if resurgence of COVID-19 cases during reopening: Minister

Singapore will have to reimpose strict measures and slow down the pace of reopening as it faces the real risk of a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases or clusters if it resumes too many activities too quickly, countrys health ministe...

Dr Willmar Schwabe India acquires Sanat Products  

New Delhi, June 4 PTI&#160;Homeopathy firm&#160;Dr Willmar Schwabe India&#160;on Thursday said it has&#160;acquired&#160;Pradip Burman-owned pharma company&#160;Sanat Products. Though the company did not disclose the deal size, sources in k...

IL&FS COO N Sivaraman decides to quit

After leading the asset monetisation efforts of cash-strapped Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services ILFS for almost one-and-a-half years, N Sivaraman has decided to part ways with the group, a source said. LT Group veteran, Sivarama...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020