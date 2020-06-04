Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland seeks health officials' backing to speed up reopening plan

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:31 IST
Ireland seeks health officials' backing to speed up reopening plan

Ireland's government has proposed speeding up the reopening of parts of its economy to the country's top health officials and will make a decision on Friday, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

Ireland is set next week to enter the second of five phases that constitute one of Europe's most conservative plans to roll back a coronavirus lockdown. Hairdressers and hotels are not due to open until the fourth phase in late July, with pubs to follow in the final phase on Aug. 10.

"We have made proposals to the CMO (Chief Medical Officer) about bringing things forward from phase four to three and three to two. NPHET (Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team) is considering those proposals and government will make a decision on that on Friday morning," Varadkar told parliament.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

CII cautions against increasing fiscal deficit to spur coronavirus-hit economy

Amid the call for higher public spending to spur growth, the CII on Thursday sounded a note of caution saying that the government should guard against increasing fiscal deficit that may prompt rating downgrade resulting in other consequence...

Maha: 63 new coronavirus patients found in Aurangabad district

Sixty-three new coronavirus patients were found in central Maharashtras Aurangabad district on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 1,767, a local official said. The death toll due to the pandemic in the district reached 89 after a...

U.S. trade deficit widens as exports hit 10-year low

The U.S. trade deficit surged in April as the COVID-19 pandemic upended the global flow of goods and services, pushing exports to a 10-year low.The Commerce Department said on Thursday the trade deficit jumped 16.7 to 49.4 billion. Economis...

Virtual summit meeting between PM Modi, Scott Morrison lasts beyond scheduled time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrisons first virtual summit meeting lasted beyond the scheduled time and the conversation was extremely productive, Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary East in External Affairs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020