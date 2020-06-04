Left Menu
Major flu, coronavirus activity could slam U.S. health system, top official says

Reuters | New York | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:48 IST
Major flu, coronavirus activity could slam U.S. health system, top official says

Substantial activity from the novel coronavirus combined with a major flu season this fall could place a tremendous burden on the healthcare system, a top U.S. health official said on Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is seeking emergency use authorization for a test to detect and differentiate flu from COVID-19, the agency's director Robert Redfield said in prepared testimony before a House of Representatives committee.

Redfield said the agency was working with manufacturers to maximize the availability of the influenza vaccine.

