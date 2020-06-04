Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid spike in cases, Delhi govt's new guidelines for COVID-19 testing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:08 IST
Amid spike in cases, Delhi govt's new guidelines for COVID-19 testing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has issued a new set of guidelines for testing of COVID-19 patients, even as the coronavirus cases in the national capital continued to rise. According to an order issued by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in Delhi on June 2, the revised strategy for COVID-19 testing is for symptomatic patients. All symptomatic (ILI symptoms) individuals with history of international travel in the last 14 days; all symptomatic contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases; all symptomatic healthcare workers or frontline workers involved in containment and mitigation of COVID 19; all patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) are to be tested, the order said. Direct and high-risk contacts (diabetic, hypertension, cancer patients, and senior citizens) of a confirmed case to be tested once between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact with a confirmed case, it said. Also, all symptomatic people within hotspots or containment zones; all hospitalized patients who develop ILI symptoms; all symptomatic among returnees and migrants within 7 days of illness are to be tested, it said. According to the order, an ILI case is defined as "one with acute respiratory infection with fever more than 38 degrees Celsius and cough". Similarly, SARI case is defined as "one with acute respiratory infection with fever more than 38 degrees Celsius and cough and require hospitalization". All testing in these categories have been recommended to be done by real time RT-PCR tests only, the order said. Many patients have been unable to get their tests done in the last few weeks

A record single-day spike of 1,513 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi to beyond 23,000-mark on Wednesday and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 606, authorities said. A total of 2,30,145 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, according to the Delhi health department bulletin released on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

White defendant in shooting death of Georgia black man used racial slur-investigator

One of the white men charged in the Georgia killing of Ahmaud Arbery used a racial slur after shooting the unarmed black man, an investigator for the prosecution said in court on Thursday, an explosive new allegation in one of the cases roi...

Eastern forces quit Libyan capital after year-long assault

Libyas internationally recognised government regained control of Tripoli on Thursday, driving eastern forces out of the capital after a 14-month battle in which foreign powers poured in arms and fighters. In the recaptured southern suburbs,...

Wall St Week Ahead-Bond investors look for Fed to justify steepening yield curve

Expectations that the global economy has dodged the worst-case scenarios for the coronavirus pandemic have led to a dramatic selloff in U.S. government bonds from their record highs, pushing the yield curve to its steepest level since March...

Around 31 L workers returned to UP: Official

Around 31lakh migrant workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh through trains and other means with state road transport corporation buses alone ferrying over 2.30 lakh people in last three days, an official said on Thursday. Additional Chief ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020