UK business minister Sharma "doing fine" after being taken ill

UK business minister Sharma "doing fine" after being taken illReuters | London | Updated: 04-06-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 22:09 IST
British business minister Alok Sharma is "doing fine" after being taken ill in parliament on Wednesday and subsequently tested for coronavirus, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.
"I've spoken to Alok in the last hour - he's doing fine, actually he's working today from home as usual. He's awaiting his test results," Shapps told a news conference.
- READ MORE ON:
- Alok Sharma
- Grant Shapps
- British