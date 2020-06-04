Nurse in Manipur hospital tests positive for COVID-19

A nurse working in the isolation ward in Manipurs Churachandpur District Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, officials said. Additional director and Spokesperson of Health Department Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang said the nurse has no travel history.

According to Churachandpur District Hospital sources, the 40-year-old nurse was working in the 10 bed isolation ward of the hospital. She is the first frontline warrior who has been tested COVID-19 positive in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state, an official said.

Dr V C Pau, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Churachandpur told reporters that the hospital authority appreciated the services rendered by the nurse and for her commitment to pay attention to her duty as a dedicated frontline warrior to combat COVID-19 pandemic. Churachandpur district has so far reported 24 COVID-19 cases.