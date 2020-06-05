Left Menu
Development News Edition

'This is not New York': Mexico president defends coronavirus response

Reuters | New York | Updated: 05-06-2020 02:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 01:54 IST
'This is not New York': Mexico president defends coronavirus response
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday defended his government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak after a broader method of counting deaths led to an all-time daily high, outstripping even the United States.

The health ministry reported 1,092 new deaths on Wednesday, more than double the previous daily record. Health officials said the number included many deaths that happened weeks ago and are now reclassified. The new count seems to confirm the pandemic has had a greater impact in Latin America's second most populous country than the official numbers have shown until now. Going forward, the numbers could be higher on average than before, and officials said the review of prior deaths was ongoing.

But Lopez Obrador said Mexico had the virus under control, emphasizing that the new methodology did not mean 1,000 people had died in a day. "This is not New York," he said during his regular morning news conference, referring to the hardest hit U.S. city.

The president in particular praised the care of the elderly by families in their homes rather than in care facilities such as the ones that have driven up fatalities in Europe and the United States. "We will continue like this, taking care of ourselves," he said. "We won't let our guard down."

Lopez Obrador said the country has seen a lower number of deaths relative to population from the virus than the likes of France, Spain, Germany and Brazil. "Let there not be psychosis, let there not be fear," he said.

Mexico has now registered 101,238 cases of coronavirus, and its tally of deaths is 11,729, making it the seventh country with the most deaths from the virus, according to the John Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. BlackOutTuesday sweeps social media as U.S. street protests escalateThe hashtag BlackOutTuesday became the top trending item on Twitter as hundreds of thousands of businesses and ...

People News Roundup: UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset in a new chance

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UKs Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainabilityBritains Prince Charles said the recovery from the coronavirus crisis represented a reset moment for the world ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Oldest and largest ancient Maya structure found in MexicoScientists using an aerial remote-sensing method have discovered the largest and oldest-known structure built by the ancient May...

U.S. EPA proposes changes to how clean air rules are written

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released on Thursday a proposed overhaul of how major clean air rules are written by changing the cost-benefit analysis process, a move that would affect the stringency of future regulations. The new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020