Brazil's official coronavirus death toll passes Italy

Brazil's official coronavirus death toll passes ItalyReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 05-06-2020 06:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 06:36 IST
Brazil's total COVID-19 death toll blew past that of Italy on Thursday, as the Health Ministry reported 1,437 deaths in the last 24 hours and 30,925 additional coronavirus cases.
The Latin American nation has now reported 34,021 deaths from the coronavirus, trailing only the United States and the United Kingdom.
