Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan massage parlour struggles as coronavirus cripples tourism

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 10:32 IST
Taiwan massage parlour struggles as coronavirus cripples tourism

With Taiwan's borders closed to tourists as part of coronavirus controls, the staff at Taipei's Dynasty massage parlour have little to do all day but pace the floors, the number of clients collapsing from around 600 a day to just one or two.

"Now after we come in, we see the lobby is so empty, and we don't see any customers. The only thing we can do to pass the time is walk around the lobby. What can we do? There are no customers. It makes my head hurt," said employee Huang Mei-hui. Taiwan's tourism industry has boomed in recent years, encouraged by the government to diversify the economy and take advantage of the island's world-famous food scene, natural beauty and reputation as Asia's most liberal democracy.

But the pandemic has crippled the industry, even as the government has rolled out subsides and low-interest loans to help the companies most badly affected. Taiwan has kept the epidemic well under control thanks to early detection and prevention work and a first class public health system, but like many countries has also largely closed its borders to international travel.

That means that for places like Dynasty, which relies on Japanese and South Korean tourists and bills itself as Taipei's only 24-hour massage parlour, the main source of income has practically vanished. "Just after the outbreak happened, our business went to zero, because we went from having 600 customers per day to one or two at most. As for our staff, they had to go and find other income, but there is basically no business for this industry," said deputy general manager Wang Zhe-qian.

Her colleague Huang wistfully remembers when they were so busy she would secretly pray no more people show up and she could barely find time to eat. Now, she worries about her future.

"I'm 64 years old and I've been working here for 16 years. I'm old now and won't be able to find other jobs."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kashyap on why demonetisation figures in his story of a marriage in ‘Choked’

For director Anurag Kashyap, demonetisation had to be a part of a movie dealing with money and marriage, but he says the characters in Choked Paisa Bolta Hai dont reflect his politics as they are more concerned about daily survival. The fil...

Burundi court affirms ruling party candidate's presidential victory

Burundis constitutional court has said last months elections were flawless and upheld the victory of the ruling partys presidential candidate, dismissing a complaint brought by the votes runner-up.The vote was the first competitive presiden...

COVID-19 restrictions affected sales, created liquidity crunch: Lyka Labs

Pharmaceutical firm Lyka Labs on Friday said the coronavirus-induced lockdown had an adverse impact on sales, created liquidity crunch and the companys performance continues to be affected by COVID-19 restrictions. In a regulatory filing di...

Norway's April GDP falls 4.7%, outlook seen less dire

The Norwegian economy contracted 4.7 in April from March but the outlook for the rest of the year now looks less bleak than it did in late April, Statistics Norway SSB said on Friday.The mainland economy, which excludes the volatile offshor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020