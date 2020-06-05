Czechs drop travel curbs for Austria, Germany, Hungary from noon on Friday

Czechs drop travel curbs for Austria, Germany, Hungary from noon on FridayReuters | Prague | Updated: 05-06-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 11:04 IST
The Czech government agreed to fully open its borders with neighbors Austria and Germany and also allow unrestricted travel with Hungary from noon on Friday, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Twitter.
The decision follows Thursday's full opening of the border with Slovakia.
