Austria's Controversial Headscarf Ban: A Clash of Rights and Integration

Austria's lower house passed a ban on Muslim headscarves for girls under 14, despite constitutional concerns. The law, supported by centrist and far-right parties, aims to protect girls' freedom but faces criticism from rights groups. A previous ban was overturned in 2020 for discriminating against Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:59 IST
Austria's lower house of parliament has approved a contentious ban on Muslim headscarves in schools for girls under the age of 14. The decision has sparked debate, with the legislation's constitutionality remaining uncertain, echoing a similar ban that was overturned five years ago.

The legislation is backed by a coalition of centrist parties and supported by the far-right Freedom Party. Critics, including Amnesty International, argue that the ban exacerbates a racist climate towards Muslims, with Austria's official Muslim representative body decrying it as a breach of fundamental rights.

Proponents argue the ban protects the freedom of young girls, with officials citing the headscarf as a symbol of oppression. The move follows a 2020 Constitutional Court ruling against a previous headscarf ban for under-10s, due to its discriminatory nature.

