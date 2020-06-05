Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy considers subsidies for latest combustion engine cars

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:22 IST
Italy considers subsidies for latest combustion engine cars

Italy is considering incentives of up to 4,000 euros ($4,550) to buy the latest generation of petrol and diesel cars, joining France and Germany in offering support to the automotive industry, which has been hammered by the coronavirus crisis. The co-ruling centre-left PD party, supported by the centrist Italia Viva, has proposed including the incentives in an economic stimulus package currently under discussion in parliament, which is expected to be approved by mid-July.

The subsidy would be offered to buyers of state-of-the-art 'Euro 6' thermally efficient vehicles, and would reach 4,000 euros if buyers scrap cars that are 10 years old or more. Share in Fiat Chrysler, Italy's largest automaker, were up 4.75% to 9.11 euros at 0810 GMT.

Both France and Germany are also aiming to use incentives to accelerate the shift to cleaner driving, offering subsidies to buyers of electric vehicles. Italy already offers https://www.reuters.com/article/us-italy-budget-autos/italy-rejigs-measures-to-spur-sale-of-green-cars-idUSKCN1OM0IJ subsidies on electric and hybrid car purchases.

New car registrations in Italy fell 50% in May, when Rome started to progressively lift lockdown measures, after sales were virtually wiped out in April and March. Incentives would be financed partly by the government via a 250 million euro package and partly by car dealers, according to an amendment to the economic stimulus decree.

The proposal is likely to cause new disagreements within Italy's ruling coalition, with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement opposing any incentives for combustion engine cars. However, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, a prominent 5-Star member, said on Friday that in "this exceptional time" Italy needed to "think about ways to support sales, without affecting environmental targets".

Measures to support Italy's automotive market could also be extended as soon as the end of this year, when Rome might be allowed to front-load part of the money it would receive from Europe's recovery fund. ($1 = 0.8794 euros)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Videos

Latest News

Mastercard commits US$40M to Africa CDC’s Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Mastercard Foundation are partnering to respond to COVID-19. Through its COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Program, Mastercard Foundation is committing US40 million to Africa CDCs Partne...

COVID-19: Union Health Ministry issues guidelines for safe ENT practice

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for safe ENT Ear, Nose, Throat medical practice to minimise the spread of COVID-19 infection among ENT doctors, nursing staff, support staff, patients and their attendant...

Erdogan nixes weekend lockdown over public backlash, cases rise

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he decided to cancel a weekend lockdown announced late on Thursday after a public backlash, but he warned of a rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases. On Thursday, Turkeys interior mini...

Research is at the Core for the New UG Courses Launched by BML Munjal University

Announces new batches for School of Management, School of Economics Commerce, School of Engineering and Technology Gurugram, Haryana, India NewsVoir Introduces B.A. Hons. Economics and B.Com Hons, in line with its vision to be a world-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020