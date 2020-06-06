Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19 and Tyson the alpaca takes heavyweight role in search for COVID vaccine

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 02:27 IST
Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19 and Tyson the alpaca takes heavyweight role in search for COVID vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19? After data debacle, we still don't know

Scientists are resuming COVID-19 trials of the now world-famous drug hydroxychloroquine, as confusion continues to reign about the anti-malarial hailed by U.S. President Donald Trump as a potential "game-changer" in fighting the pandemic. The renewed research push follows widespread criticism of the quality of data in a study that on Thursday was retracted. The article, originally published in influential medical journal The Lancet, had found high risks associated with the treatment.

Tyson the alpaca takes heavyweight role in search for coronavirus vaccine

Scientists in Sweden are hoping an alpaca named Tyson can help deliver a knockout blow in the fight to develop a treatment or vaccine against the novel coronavirus that has killed nearly 400,000 people worldwide. After immunizing Tyson, a 12-year-old alpaca in Germany, with virus proteins, the team at the Karolinska Institute have isolated tiny antibodies - known as nanobodies - from his blood that bind to the same part of the virus as human antibodies and could block the infection.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. oil for Belarus reaches Europe as country seeks to stand up to Russia

A tanker carrying the first shipment of U.S. crude oil destined for Belarus reached the port of Klaipeda in Lithuania late on Friday. Belarus is looking to reduce its near complete energy dependence on its close ally Russia, after a row wit...

Ireland hopes to restart international travel later in the summer

Ireland is hopeful that it will be able to resume air travel to other European countries later in the summer, acting prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.The point wed like to get to later in the year - hopefully later in the summer -...

Entertainment News Roundup: Whoopi Goldberg teams with Extinction Rebellion; Not a billionaire, but Kylie Jenner is highest-paid celebrity and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Whoopi Goldberg teams with Extinction Rebellion for climate change movieAmerican actress Whoopi Goldberg has leant her voice to an Extinction Rebellion animated film highlighting t...

Health News Roundup: Americans misusing disinfectants to prevent coronavirus; UK government orders expanded use of face maks and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Gargling with bleach Americans misusing disinfectants to prevent coronavirus, survey findsMore than a third of Americans misused cleaners and disinfectants to try to prevent infection by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020