Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19 and Tyson the alpaca takes heavyweight role in search for COVID vaccine

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19 and Tyson the alpaca takes heavyweight role in search for COVID vaccineDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19? After data debacle, we still don't know
Scientists are resuming COVID-19 trials of the now world-famous drug hydroxychloroquine, as confusion continues to reign about the anti-malarial hailed by U.S. President Donald Trump as a potential "game-changer" in fighting the pandemic. The renewed research push follows widespread criticism of the quality of data in a study that on Thursday was retracted. The article, originally published in influential medical journal The Lancet, had found high risks associated with the treatment.
Tyson the alpaca takes heavyweight role in search for coronavirus vaccine
Scientists in Sweden are hoping an alpaca named Tyson can help deliver a knockout blow in the fight to develop a treatment or vaccine against the novel coronavirus that has killed nearly 400,000 people worldwide. After immunizing Tyson, a 12-year-old alpaca in Germany, with virus proteins, the team at the Karolinska Institute have isolated tiny antibodies - known as nanobodies - from his blood that bind to the same part of the virus as human antibodies and could block the infection.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- The Lancet
- Sweden
- Germany
- Karolinska Institute
ALSO READ
Donald Trump threatens to move the GOP convention out of Charlotte due to COVID 19 restrictions
Engaged with Chinese side to peacefully resolve it: MEA on Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and China to resolve border row.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not in "good mood" over border row with China: US President Donald Trump.
PM Modi speaks to US Prez Donald Trump on COVID-19, other issues
China's foreign ministry rejects US President Donald Trump's mediation offer to end border tensions with India.