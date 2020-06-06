Left Menu
Development News Edition

California to allow pro sports, day camps as coronavirus shutdowns ease

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 05:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 05:35 IST
California to allow pro sports, day camps as coronavirus shutdowns ease

California broadly relaxed its coronavirus-related shutdowns on Friday, moving to allow professional sports to be played without audiences and reopen day camps, tribal casinos, museums and zoos as soon as June 12. The most populous U.S. state will also allow film, television and music production to restart, a key sector of the economy that provides thousands of jobs.

The novel coronavirus has infected 1.9 million Americans and killed more than 108,000 since the first case of COVID-19, the disease it causes, was diagnosed in January. States in recent weeks have moved to ease public health restrictions limiting business and social activity.

But allowing people more contact as businesses reopen raises the risk that cases could start to spike again. Days of protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, have also thrown thousands of Americans together in close groups. In California, the new rules allow athletes and staff to participate in sports but say they should adhere to health guidelines agreed upon by their unions. Local health directors in the counties where stadiums and teams are located may shut down play again if case numbers begin to rise.

Day camps for children may open for summer, but the state recommends that children are organized into small groups that do not mix with other groups, and that individuals remain six feet apart. Museums, zoos, campgrounds and gyms may open June 12 if their county has shown that cases of COVID-19 have stabilized or dropped. Most counties in the state meet the criteria, with the notable exception of the San Francisco Bay Area, state data show.

Still not allowed in California are nail salons, tattoo parlors, movie theaters, nightclubs, concert venues, theme parks or higher education, the state's website showed.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Supreme Court halts police raids in Rio's favelas during pandemic

A Brazilian Supreme Court minister on Friday prohibited police raids in Rio de Janeiros favelas during the novel coronavirus pandemic, as a groundswell of criticism of brutal police tactics grows in Latin Americas largest nation. In the dec...

Renault Vitality close in on Fusion Rocket League's European title

Renault Vitality won both of their semifinal matches Friday in the Fusion Rocket Leagues European event, building on their lead atop the tournaments standings. With sweeps in the three-on-three semifinals 4-0 against Team Singularity and th...

G20 pledges than 21 bln dollars to fight coronavirus

The Group of 20 G20 rich and emerging economies has pledged more than 21 billion to fight the coronavirus, a statement by the group said early on Saturday.The G20, with invited countries, has coordinated the global efforts to support the fi...

Goodell: NFL was wrong for not listening to players' concerns

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday that the league was wrong for not listening to players and their concerns about social justice and racism. Goodell released the video on Friday, nearly 24 hours after a group of NFL players request...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020