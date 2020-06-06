Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 26,334, over 1,000 patients admitted to hospitals in last three days

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that the national capital has so far reported 26,334 COVID-19 positive cases and over 1,000 patients have been admitted to hospitals in the last three days. "There are 26,334 COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi currently and the total number of COVID-19 active cases are 15,311. Currently, 4,100 patients have been admitted to the hospitals and from last three days, more than 1,000 patients have been admitted to hospitals," said Jain.

"Till date, the Delhi government has arranged around 8,500 beds in the hospitals out of which 45 per cent beds are occupied, the capacity is further being enhanced amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. We should obey whatever we have learned during the lockdown as coronavirus will stay for a longer duration. So, we have to learn to protect ourselves from it," he added. Jain also said that in every fourteen days the number of COVID-19 positive cases double here.

"According to this trend, we need more beds so we have started preparing for it already. If a person is suffering from serious COVID-19 symptoms, they can go to LNJP, GTB and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospitals." Jain further asserted that every person who tests positive for COVID-19 doesn't need to be admitted to a hospital.

"80 to 90 per cent of persons do not need admission in hospitals at all," Jain stated. (ANI)