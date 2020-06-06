Telangana reports 206 new cases of COVID-19

Telangana on Saturday reported 206 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of corona patients in the State to 3,496.

According to Telangana government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,710 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals and so far there have been 123 deaths due to coronavirus in the State.

Presently, 1,663 COVID-19 patients are isolated and being treated in different hospitals in the State. (ANI)