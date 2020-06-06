Delhi may have 1 lakh COVID-19 cases by June-end, 5-member committee projects need for 15,000 beds

By Priyanka Sharma Delhi is likely to see at least one lakh COVID-19 cases by end of June as per a projection made by the five-member committee formed by the Delhi government.

Based on the projection, the committee has asked the government to arrange an additional 15,000 beds to cater to the needs of the patients in the national capital. Dr Mahesh Verma, chairman of the committee, told ANI, "We have studied the trends of other cities like Ahemdabad, Mumbai and Chennai. Our calculations project more than one lakh cases in the national capital by the end of June. We have submitted our report to the government recommending them to make an additional facility of 15,000 beds. We want that no patient should suffer. We are getting prepared to combat the virus."

These 15,000 beds can be placed in hotels, makeshift COVID treatment facilities etc, but they should have proper oxygen supply, said Verma. Another official said, "Delhi's doubling rate is 15 days. Based on our projections, the number of cases would increase. About 25 per cent of patients will require hospitalisation. Most of the patients would have a medical condition of 'hypoxia' and 5 per cent would need a ventilator. Hence, we have advised the government to arrange the maximum facility of oxygen supply for patients."

Hypoxia is a condition in which the body or a region of the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply at the tissue level. He added that Delhi would need about 42,000 beds by July 15.

On May 2, the AAP government had formed the five-member committee for COVID-19 management in Delhi. Their work includes -- to see overall preparedness of hospitals in Delhi, augment health infrastructure and any other area where the strengthening of infrastructure of health facilities is required for better management of COVID-19 in the national capital. On Saturday, Delhi reported a spike of 1,320 new cases, with which the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 27,654. To date, the death toll due to the virus is 761 in the national capital. (ANI)