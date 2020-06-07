Left Menu
COVID-19 cases cross 1,000-mark in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-06-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 00:20 IST
A total of 116 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to 1,028 in the state, a government bulletin said on Saturday. With this, the active cases rose to 548, while 473 people have recovered, it said.

Seven people died of the disease -- three in Ranchi and one each in Bokaro, Giridih, Koderma and Simdega since the outbreak of the pandemic in March. The fresh cases were detected in various districts including Simdega (34), East Singhbhum (6), Ramgarh (21), Gumla (10), West Singhbhum (5), Hazaribag (3), Latehar (3), Ranchi (3), Seraikela (1), Palamau (2), Lohardaga (1) and Khunti (1).

The active cases were reported from districts including East Singhbhum (135), Hazaribag (61), Dhanbad (60), Simdega (49), Ramgarh (46), Koderma (28), Gumla (26), Garhwa (20), Seraikela (19), Ranchi (17), Latehar (13), West Singhbhum (13), Palamau (10), Khunti (8), Bokaro (4), Lohardaga (4), Giridih (3), Pakur (2) and Sahibganj (3). "The number of female COVID-19 cases is significantly less as the total number of infected people rose to 1,028, including 134 females, in Jharkhand," the latest bulletin said.

Of the total number of positive cases, 17 are under 10 years of age, 629 patients are between 11 and 30 years of age, while 313 are in the age group of 31-50 years. A total of 59 patients are between 51 and 70 years and only 10 are above 70 years of age.

A total of 94,043 samples were collected till Saturday, while 84,444 were tested at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi, Itki Arogyashala, Ranchi, MGM, Jamshedpur and PMCH, Dhanbad. Nearly 5 lakh migrants have reached Jharkhand since May 1 and there are 742 migrants among the state's total COVID-19 cases, the bulletin added.

