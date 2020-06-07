British places of worship to reopen partly on June 15

British places of worship to reopen partly on June 15Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 03:29 IST
British places of worship will reopen for individual prayer from June 15, after being closed to the public in March as part of the coronavirus lockdown, government minister Robert Jenrick said on Saturday.
"Thank you to all the faith leaders who are working to ensure this is done safely," said Jenrick, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.
