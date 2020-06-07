Germany coronavirus count reaches 1,83,979
ANI | Berlin | Updated: 07-06-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 15:20 IST
Berlin [Germany], June 07 (Sputnik/ANI): Another 301 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Germany in the past 24 hours taking the infection count in the country to 183,979, according to the Robert Koch Institute's data.
The death toll has grown by 22 to 8,668 people within the same period of time, which is a decrease from the 33 fatalities reported the day before. More than 169,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.
The highest number of coronavirus cases has been recorded in Bavaria (47,334), North Rhine-Westphalia (38,616) and Baden-Wurttemberg (34,912). Berlin has 6,997 cases.
