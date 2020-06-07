Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-RFU pushing for 40,000 fans to attend November internationals

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 18:11 IST
Rugby-RFU pushing for 40,000 fans to attend November internationals

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) is seeking clarity on whether the physical distancing rule can be reduced from two metres to one so they can admit 40,000 fans into Twickenham Stadium for the November internationals, chief executive Bill Sweeney said. Elite sport in England was given the green light to return this month but without spectators in attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the RFU believes fans will be allowed to attend matches by November.

England are scheduled to host New Zealand's All Blacks, Argentina, Tonga and Australia in November at Twickenham Stadium, which has a capacity of 82,000. "If you are using two metres, you are talking about a four-metre distanced safe space. With one, it is one metre all round, which has the effect of increasing capacity fourfold," Sweeney was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

"If you use two metres in an 80,000-seater stadium and factor in traffic flow, such as someone wanting to use the toilet without going past someone and touching them, it reduces your capacity to between 9,000 and 9,500. "I was surprised, not thinking it would be that low. With one metre, which is the World Health Organization's guidance, you get close to 40,000, and we would like it to come down to that by the autumn."

Sweeney said the RFU stands to lose around three million pounds ($3.80 million) per game under the two-metre guidelines but will not increase capacity unless they receive government approval. "We would not increase the stadium capacity at the risk of safety nor do anything contrary to government guidelines," Sweeney added.

"But we want clarity on whether the two-metre rule is absolutely essential or is one metre possible." ($1 = 0.7897 pounds)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon to advance into West Bengal, Odisha & NE states by June 11-12: MeT Dept

With the likely formation of a low pressure area over east central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday, Monsoon is set to advance into West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim and some parts of northeastern states by June 11-12, the Met department said here on Sun...

Asiatic Society bulletin to feature excerpt from 'Ain-i- Akbari' on 16th century storm

An excerpt from the original Persian text of Ain-i-Akbari by Abul Fazl on a major storm in the 16th century will feature in an article in the new bulletin of the Asiatic Society, a spokesman of the institute said. The Ain-i-Akbari or the Ad...

Rise in fire-related calls in Delhi since mid-May

With a rise in the mercury and phase-wise relaxations of the coronavirus lockdown, the control room of the Delhi Fire Services has witnessed a surge in fire-related calls since the mid week of May, officials said on Sunday. During the four ...

Southwest monsoon advances, low-pressure area to form over Bay of Bengal by June 9: IMD

A low-pressure area likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours, by 9 June, said IMD on Sunday. It is likely to move west northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours, by June 10, the weat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020