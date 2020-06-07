Samples of Kolkata man, who died in J&K, test positive for COVID-19; death toll in UT climbs to 41

Samples of Kolkata man, who died in J&K, test positive for COVID-19; death toll in UT climbs to 41PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-06-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 19:01 IST
The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 41 in Jammu and Kashmir as the samples taken from a non-local, who passed away here on Saturday, tested positive for the disease on Sunday, officials said. The 38-year-old man, a resident of Kolkata -- died of brain haemorrhage at the SMHS hospital here on Saturday, the officials said.
They added that his samples sent for the COVID-19 test returned positive on Sunday. With this, the coronavirus-related death toll has risen to 41 in the Union Territory, the officials said.
