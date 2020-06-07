Left Menu
UK coronavirus death toll rises 77 to 40,542

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 20:12 IST
The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 77 to 40,542 as of 1600 GMT on June 6, according to government data published on Sunday.

Scotland and Northern Ireland earlier reported no COVID-19 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

Including suspected cases, the United Kingdom's death toll this week surpassed 50,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources.

